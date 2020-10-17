ASU WR tandem giving teams fits

Arkansas State University wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. (left) slips away from Georgia State safety Chris Bacon during the fourth quarter of the Red Wolves’ victory over the Panthers on Thursday at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro. Adams and teammate Dahu Green combined for 24 catches, 349 yards and 4 touchdowns in the victory. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Jonathan Adams Jr. stood behind the podium with a smirk on his face. His Arkansas State University teammate and fellow senior wide receiver Dahu Green sat across the way, a grin on his face, too.

After a 59-52 victory Thursday night over Georgia State and a performance in which the pair combined for 24 receptions, 349 yards and 4 touchdowns, Adams was asked whether he thought they were one of the best 1-2 wide receiver punches in college football.

"Facts," Adams said simply. "I think we're the best wideouts just because our size, our ability to move, high point the ball, go run and get the ball -- just everything. I think we're the best in college football."

Both Adams and Green had career highs in catches and yards against Georgia State. They also caught two touchdown passes apiece for the second consecutive game. Green had 9 receptions for 172 yards, while Adams caught 15 for 177. Those 15 receptions tied now-NFL running back J.D. McKissic's school record for receptions in a single game in 2013 against Missouri.

But this isn't the first time the two have showcased their dynamic playmaking ability this season. In fact, Adams' claim that they're the "best in college football" isn't so far-fetched, according to the statistics.

Arkansas State is currently the only school in the country to have two wide receivers in the top 10 in receiving yards this season, with Adams ranking first at 539 yards and Green eighth at 419. Adams and Green also both rank in the top five in touchdown receptions -- Adams is tied for second with seven and Green is tied for fifth with five.

"If anybody's got a better duo than that -- especially at the level where we're at -- good luck to you," Coach Blake Anderson said. "It's got to give defensive coordinators nightmares."

Anderson added that guys such as senior receiver Brandon Bowling -- who caught six passes for 191 yards and a score Thursday and is tied for ninth in the country in touchdown receptions with four -- have benefited from Adams and Green's success. In many ways, the two allow the offense to be as productive.

"Brandon is playing at such a high level. And our tight ends are catching the ball. That's the way this thing is built," Anderson said. "And it's supposed to be built that way. When you get all those pieces, it's a lot of fun to call plays. It really is. Coach [Keith Heckendorf] is like, 'Who do I get it to next?' "

Adams and Green were expected to be two of Arkansas State's top offensive weapons coming into the season, but both have had their trials and tribulations over their careers, whether being patient or overcoming injuries.

For Adams, he had to wait his turn, sitting behind former ASU receivers Omar Bayless and Kirk Merritt. During that time, Adams said he slowly matured as a player and person, while gaining poise in his game.

"It's all about confidence," Adams said. "My confidence is probably at an all-time high now. I'm expecting to catch every ball that comes my way. When I drop one -- like when I dropped the touchdown -- I'm hard on myself about it because those are easy catches. I could have had 16 [receptions]. I dropped a ball. So, I'm still on that."

And for Green, who transferred from Oklahoma to ASU in 2017, he's had to overcome a broken ankle in 2018 and a torn posterior cruciate ligament in 2019, which made Thursday night's performance that much sweeter.

"I feel great," an emotional Green said after the game. "It's been a long road. I've been fighting a lot of adversity. But to be out there with my boys, make plays, just do what your team needs you to do, there ain't no feeling like it."

Having recruited Adams out of Jonesboro High School and helping guide Green to become the player most believed he could be, Anderson said the duo has become more than a couple of playmakers for the Red Wolves.

"I enjoy being around them. Two of my favorite dudes -- when Dahu isn't driving me crazy, of course," Anderson said. "It's what kind of fills you up in this profession.

"It's why I've been doing it this long, because at times it's nuts. But the relationships you've got with guys like that, watching them perform, seeing how they pull for each other, the leaders they've become, all of that is awesome. It's a lot of fun when you get it right and we got it right with those guys."

