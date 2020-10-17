Highway crashes in Arkansas kill 2 people

A North Little Rock man died Tuesday morning in a head-on collision when his vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with another vehicle in Drew County, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Christian L. May, 25, died after the 1997 Lexus he was driving south on U.S. 425, north of Montongo, crashed into a 2018 Kenworth truck driven by Frederick Lloyd, 31, of Peabody, Kan., at about 8:28 a.m.

The weather was clear and the road was dry, according to the report.

A minor died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 79 in Monroe County when the GMC Sierra the minor was riding in crossed the centerline headed west, left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, according to a preliminary report from state police.

The minor's name and age were not listed in the report. Neither were the name or age of the vehicle's driver.

The crash occurred about 12:57 p.m. The weather was cloudy and the road was dry, according to the report.

At least 499 fatalities have occurred on Arkansas roadways this year.