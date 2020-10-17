Police investigate Little Rock slaying

Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Little Rock, authorities said Saturday morning.

The slaying happened at 7715 McDaniel Drive, according to a Twitter post by Little Rock police at about 8 a.m. Police didn’t immediately identify the victim, and no suspects were named in the post.

The homicide was the result of a disturbance, officer Eric Barnes said in an email.

There is no threat to the public connected to the homicide, according to Barnes.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for further information.