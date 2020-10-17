PREP FOOTBALL: Conway rolls over Fort Smith Northside

CONWAY -- Conway senior quarterback Ben Weese passed for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Wampus Cats to a 48-12 victory over Fort Smith Northside in 7A-Central play Friday night.

Weese fired scoring passes of 8 yards to junior Manny Smith, 15 yards to sophomore Boogie Carr, 16 to West Boudreaux and 41 yards to Bryce Bohannon. He scored on a 2-yard run as the Wampus Cats (4-2, 2-1) built a 17-0 lead.

Weese completed 16 of 26 passes for 277 yards. Bohannon caught 4 for 85 yards and Boudreaux had 4 for 77 yards.

"Ben has been a leader for us all year long,'' Conway coach Keith Fimple said. "The last couple of games he has been focused. He did a great job."

Carr also had a big night, running for 128 yards on 12 carries to go along with his scoring reception.

Freshman Adrian Mejia connected on a 36-yard field goal on the Cats' opening possession. Smith added an 11-yard scoring run with 1:53 left in the first quarter and Weese scored on a 2-yard run with 5:19 left in the half to send Conway off to a 17-0 advantage.

"We are learning lessons," Fimple said. "Getting off to a fast start is something we talked about all week. ... We kind of went through one last week where we lost momentum. That's what we concentrated on this week."

Junior Ashton Walker intercepted Dreyden Norwood at the goal line and returned it 72 yards to set up Smith's touchdown reception for a 24-0 halftime cushion.

Carr grabbed a 15-yard TD pass in the third quarter to make it 31-0.

The Grizzlies (3-3, 1-2) picked up their first touchdown on a 1-yard run from Ty Massey, who set up the score with a 68-yard run.