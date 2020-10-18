Week 6 capsules

Broncos at Patriots

Noon

LINE -- Patriots by 9 1/2

SERIES -- Broncos lead 30-23; Patriots beat Broncos 41-16, Nov. 12, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(29) 92.5RUSH179.8 (2)

(27) 214.2PASS216.2 (24)

(29) 306.7YARDS396.0 (8)

(28) 20.5POINTS24.2 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(13) 109.0RUSH115.2 (18)

(22) 256.2PASS233.8 (12)

(16) 365.2YARDS349.0 (11)

(14) 24.5POINTS23.0 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH A promising young player may be ready to blossom for Denver. OLB Bradley Chubb -- the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- led the league with 10 quarterback pressures two weeks ago, when he also had 2½ sacks, his first takedowns since returning from a torn ACL.

•

Texans at Titans

Noon

LINE -- Titans by 3 1/2

SERIES -- Titans lead 19-17; Titans beat Texans 35-14, Dec. 29, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.TITANS (RK)

(30) 84.6RUSH131.5 (9)

(9) 274.6PASS245.8 (17)

(22) 359.2YARDS377.2 (16)

(24) 22.0POINTS30.5 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.TITANS (RK)

(31) 160.4RUSH148.2 (27)

(8) 227.0PASS261.0 (23)

(22) 387.4YARDS409.2 (29)

(20) 28.0POINTS22.5 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH The Titans are known as a running team, but that narrative might be changing. Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill threw 3 TD passes without an interception last week for his ninth game with 2 or more TD passes and no interceptions since 2019.

•

Bears at Panthers

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Carolina by 1

SERIES -- Bears lead 6-4; Bears beat Panthers 17-3, Oct. 22, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(27) 95.4RUSH117.8 (14)

(23) 227.8PASS281.8 (5)

(27) 323.2YARDS399.6 (6)

(27) 21.0POINTS24.4 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(16) 113.2RUSH133.4 (25)

(10) 230.8PASS223.0 (5)

(9) 344.0YARDS356.4 (14)

(4) 20.0POINTS23.6 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH Bears LB Khalil Mack has 14 career multi-sack games, and his pressure will be key against Carolina's surprisingly potent passing attack behind QB Teddy Bridgewater. Mack had a sack, forced fumble, fumble return and touchdown in his only career game against Carolina when he played for the Raiders.

•

Lions at Jaguars

Noon

LINE -- Lions by 3

SERIES -- Series tied 3-3; Lions beat Jaguars 26-19, Nov. 20, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(24) 101.8RUSH98.4 (26)

(21) 232.2PASS268.0 (10)

(25) 334.0YARDS366.4 (18)

(19) 24.8POINTS21.8 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(32) 170.2RUSH136.6 (26)

(13) 234.8PASS280.2 (29)

(28) 405.0YARDS416.8 (30)

(29) 31.8POINTS29.4 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jaguars don't do much well, but QB Gardner Minshew does spread around his passes. Jacksonville is the only team in the NFL to have eight players with double-digit receptions, led by rookie Laviska Shenault's 23 catches. Keelan Cole and D.J. Chark lead the team with 3 TD catches apiece.

•

Washington at Giants

Noon

LINE -- Giants by 2 1/2

SERIES -- Giants lead 103-69-4; Giants beat Washington 41-35 OT, Dec. 22, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.GIANTS (RK)

(31) 81.4RUSH79.0 (32)

(30) 181.6PASS203.4 (28)

(32) 263.0YARDS282.4 (30)

(30) 17.8POINTS16.2 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.GIANTS (RK)

(23) 129.6RUSH110.6 (15)

(7) 226.8PASS232.4 (11)

(14) 356.4YARDS343.0 (8)

(21) 28.4POINTS26.6 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH If QB Daniel Jones and the 30th-ranked Giants' offense are going to get things turned around, this might be the spot. Jones had his best game as a pro the last time he played Washington, throwing for a career-high 352 yards and 5 TDs in an overtime victory in December.

•

Falcons at Vikings

Noon

LINE -- Vikings by 4

SERIES -- Vikings lead 20-11; Vikings beat Falcons 28-12, Sept. 8, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(17) 114.6RUSH160.6 (4)

(8) 276.8PASS215.4 (25)

(11) 391.4YARDS376.0 (17)

(20) 24.4POINTS26.4 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(14) 110.2RUSH132.6 (24)

(31) 335.8PASS271.4 (27)

(31) 446.0YARDS404.0 (26)

(30) 32.2POINTS30.4 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Things went south in a hurry in Atlanta, and Dan Quinn lost his job as head coach after last week's 23-16 loss to Carolina dropped the Falcons to 0-5. Interim coach Raheem Morris, who was 17-31 as head coach in Tampa Bay from 2009-11, will try to salvage something from this season.

•

Jets at Dolphins

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Dolphins by 9

SERIES -- Jets lead 55-53-1; Jets beat Dolphins 22-21, Dec. 8, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(22) 103.4RUSH104.2 (21)

(32) 176.0PASS260.6 (15)

(31) 279.4YARDS364.8 (20)

(32) 15.0POINTS27.2 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(22) 128.6RUSH126.0 (20)

(25) 265.6PASS253.6 (21)

(25) 394.2YARDS379.6 (18)

(30) 32.2POINTS22.6 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH WR Jamison Crowder has been one of New York's few bright spots. Despite missing two games with a hamstring injury, Crowder has gone over 100 yards receiving in each of the three games he has played. He leads the Jets with 22 receptions for 335 yards and 2 TDs.

•

Bengals at Colts

Noon

LINE -- Colts by 7 1/2

SERIES -- Colts lead 19-12; Bengals beat Colts 34-23, Sept. 9, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.COLTS (RK)

(23) 102.6RUSH105.8 (20)

(22) 229.8PASS244.0 (18)

(26) 332.4YARDS349.8 (23)

(29) 20.4POINTS25.2 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.COLTS (RK)

(30) 159.0RUSH86.4 (3)

(9) 228.6PASS179.6 (1)

(23) 387.6YARDS266.0 (1)

(16) 25.2POINTS17.6 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH Cincinnati DE Carlos Dunlap has 821/2 career sacks and needs one more to tie Eddie Edwards' team record. He got his first sack this season last week at Baltimore. Dunlap's teammate, DT Geno Atkins, also is nearing Edwards' mark. Atkins has 761/2 sacks.

•

Rams at 49ers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Rams by 3

SERIES -- 49ers lead 71-67-3; 49ers beat Rams 34-31, Dec. 21, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.49ERS (RK)

(7) 139.6RUSH129.0 (10)

(13) 264.0PASS235.2 (20)

(4) 403.6YARDS364.2 (21)

(13) 27.2POINTS24.8 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.49ERS (RK)

(9) 106.4RUSH107.4 (10)

(2) 197.8PASS215.6 (3)

(4) 304.2YARDS323.0 (5)

(3) 18.0POINTS22.8 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH Los Angeles DT Aaron Donald tied a career high with 4 sacks and also had a forced fumble last week. Donald is the fifth player since 2000 with multiple 4-sack games. Donald has a sack in six consecutive games against San Francisco.

•

Ravens at Eagles

Noon

LINE -- Ravens by 9 1/2

SERIES -- Series tied 2-2-1; Ravens beat Eagles 27-26, Dec. 18, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(3) 160.8RUSH108.0 (18)

(31) 178.8PASS214.4 (26)

(24) 339.6YARDS322.4 (28)

(8) 29.8POINTS22.6 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(5) 92.0RUSH114.2 (17)

(18) 243.0PASS241.0 (17)

(6) 335.0YARDS355.2 (13)

(1) 15.2POINTS29.0 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH Lamar Jackson gets more attention, but defense still drives Baltimore. The Ravens have scored an NFL-high 11 defensive TDs since the start of the 2018 season, including 2 this season. They also have forced a turnover in 18 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

•

Browns at Steelers

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Steelers by 3 1/2

SERIES -- Steelers lead 76-59-1; Steelers beat Browns 20-13, Dec. 1, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(1) 188.4RUSH138.8 (8)

(29) 198.2PASS239.5 (19)

(13) 386.6YARDS378.3 (15)

(4) 31.2POINTS29.5 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(4) 87.0RUSH64.0 (2)

(30) 296.4PASS237.5 (15)

(21) 383.4YARDS301.5 (3)

(25) 29.8POINTS21.8 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH All the noise will be about Browns DE Myles Garrett's first matchup with the Steelers since he swung a helmet at QB Mason Rudolph last year. His talent might swing the conversation this time. His 6 sacks, including 3 strip-sacks, lead the league this season.

•

Packers at Buccaneers

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE -- Packers by 1

SERIES -- Packers lead 33-21-1; Packers beat Bucs 26-20 OT, Dec. 3, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.BUCS (RK)

(5) 150.8RUSH99.4 (25)

(3) 294.8PASS265.6 (12)

(2) 445.6YARDS365.0 (19)

(1) 38.0POINTS27.8 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.BUCS (RK)

(8) 105.8RUSH58.4 (1)

(19) 247.5PASS239.8 (16)

(12) 353.3YARDS298.2 (2)

(17) 25.2POINTS22.4 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH For just the third time in their careers, QBs Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face off. But how the Bucs handle Green Bay RB Aaron Jones might be the bigger matchup. Tampa Bay's defense is ranked No. 1 against the run and has held opponents to less than 50 yards rushing the past three weeks. The 2016 Packers were the last team to do that in four consecutive games.

•

MONDAY NIGHT

Chiefs at Bills

4 p.m. (Fox/NFLN)

LINE -- Chiefs by 41/2

SERIES -- Bills lead 26-21-1; Bills beat Chiefs 16-10, Nov. 26, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.BILLS (RK)

(13) 119.4RUSH93.8 (28)

(4) 287.8PASS308.0 (2)

(3) 407.2YARDS401.8 (5)

(8) 29.8POINTS27.8 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.BILLS (RK)

(29) 157.6RUSH108.6 (12)

(6) 225.2PASS263.2 (24)

(20) 382.8YARDS371.8 (17)

(7) 22.0POINTS28.4 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH Last week against Las Vegas, WR Tyreek Hill became the third Chiefs player to score a TD in each of his first five games to start a season, joining RB Jamaal Charles in 2013 and WR Chris Burford (1962 and 1963). The usually stingy Bills have been susceptible against the pass this season.

•

Cardinals at Cowboys

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Cardinals by 1

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 56-32-1; Cowboys beat Cardinals 28-17, Sept. 25, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(6) 141.0RUSH106.6 (19)

(16) 254.4PASS381.4 (1)

(10) 395.4YARDS488.0 (1)

(16) 25.6POINTS32.6 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(19) 124.2RUSH155.8 (28)

(4) 222.4PASS248.6 (20)

(10) 346.6YARDS404.4 (27)

(5) 20.4POINTS36.0 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH Arizona QB Kyler Murray is 6-0 at the home of the Cowboys, with five victories while winning three straight state championships at nearby Allen High School, and a Big 12 title game victory with Oklahoma over Texas in 2018. New Cowboys starting QB Andy Dalton will try to blemish his resume.