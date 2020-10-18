POLICE BEAT: Man jailed after wreck in Little Rock

Police: Man jailed after wreck in LR

Little Rock police on Friday night arrested Bryan Steven Hoffman, 45, on a felony hit-and-run charge, along with charges related to driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and running a red light, after police responded to a three-car accident where a man matching Hoffman’s description took off running west from Third Street and Broadway, according to an arrest report.

Police located an injured Hoffman, of Little Rock, at Fourth and Chester streets, according to the report, and he was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment before being transported to jail.

Hoffman remained in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday evening without bail on a hold for the Bryant Police Department, according to an online jail roster.

Police make arrest in theft of pickup

North Little Rock police just before 2 a.m. Saturday arrested 51-year-old Donald James Mort on a felony charge of theft by receiving after he was found in possession of a stolen 1997 Chevrolet pickup parked outside a store at 3800 Camp Robinson Road, according to an arrest report.

Police reported that the driver’s-side window of the truck appeared to be broken and that the steering column was destroyed so the vehicle could only be started by hot-wiring.

Mort, of North Little Rock, did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Saturday evening.

Theft attempt said to lead to charges

Little Rock police on Friday evening arrested 32-year-old Matthew Weeks on misdemeanor charges of theft, fleeing and criminal use of a prohibited weapon at the Walmart Supercenter located at 2700 S. Shackleford Road after Weeks switched tags on items and skipped scanning them at the self-checkout, according to a police report.

Weeks, of Little Rock, then fled from officers on foot, police said.

Police reported that metal knuckles were found on Weeks’ person.

He did not appear on the Pulaski County jail roster on Saturday evening.

Man charged with disorderly conduct

Little Rock police around 3 a.m. Saturday arrested 28-year-old Damein Garner of Malvern on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge after Garner nearly struck a police officer with his vehicle in the parking lot of Club Trois, located at 4314 Asher Ave., according to an arrest report.

Police reported that Garner began “yelling and cussing” in public, causing a disturbance.

He did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Saturday evening.