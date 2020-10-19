Fort Smith School District teacher named state Teacher of the Year

Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key, left, and Governor Hutchinson, right, pose for a portrait with the four finalists, from left, Susanna Post, Tia Brickey, Susan Henderson and Amber Harbin, at the Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists Ceremony at the Governor's Mansion on Friday, July 31, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

A mathematics and business technology teacher in Fort Smith has been named 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

Susanna Post, a teacher at the Belle Point Alternative Center in the Fort Smith School District, uses her previous experience in the business world to build relationships with her students and connect them with the outside community, giving them real-world, problems to solve, Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said in the announcement Monday.

As Arkansas Teacher of the Year, Post will travel the state as a representative for teachers and will serve as a non-voting member on the state Board of Education. Her tenure begins July 1, 2021. She is in the running for the National Teacher of the Year award. In addition, Post received a $14,000 award sponsored by the Walton Family Foundation. She had already received $1,000 when she was named a regional finalist and an another $1,000 when she was selected as a state semi-finalist.

