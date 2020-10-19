VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas wins in five sets

The University of Arkansas defeated Mississippi State (0-2) 23-25, 19-25, 31-29, 25-23, 15-13 on Sunday in Starkville, Miss.

Elizabeth Pamphile and Jillian Gillen led the Razorbacks (2-0) with 17 kills apiece. Gracie Ryan had 59 assists. Lauren Evans had 23 digs.

UCA defeats Louisiana-Monroe

The University of Central Arkansas defeated Louisiana-Monroe (2-3) 23-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-9 on Sunday in Conway.

Madi Bowles led the Bears (2-3) with 15 kills. Bailey Waddington had 49 assists and Alexis Stumbough added 20 digs.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UCA drops ASU

Emma Hawkins scored in the 93rd minute to give the University of Central Arkansas a 2-1 overtime victory over Arkansas State University at the Arkansas State Soccer Complex in Jonesboro on Sunday.

Maggie Ertl scored in the 14th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. Emma Hawkins tied the game in the 87th minute with Morgan Rollow assisting.

UCA (7-2-1) won despite being outshot 21-8. Regan McCombs made four saves for UCA, while Megan McClure made three for ASU (7-1-1).

BASEBALL

Arkansas continues fall series

The University of Arkansas' Red team scored 11 times in the sixth inning to even its fall World Series with a 11-0 victory over the Black on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Matt Goodheart started the inning with a home run. Brady Slavens had an RBI single to make it 2-0. A bases-loaded walk to Zac White made it 3-0. Michael Brooks' ground out made it 4-0 before Jackson Cobb's double scored two runs. Cullen Smith had a run-scoring double and Goodheart added an RBI single before Slavens capped the inning with a three-run home run.

Kole Ramage, Evan Gray, Zack Morris, Matthew Magre and Liam Henry combined on the shutout with Morris getting the victory.

The third game of the series will be played at 3 p.m. today.