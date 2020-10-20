Fayetteville library expansion moving along at good pace, executive director says

Construction continues Thursday Sept. 24, 2020 on the expansion of the Fayetteville Public Library. Administrators hope to open the newly expanded library by mid- to late November or early December. The library will nearly double in size, with an expanded youth services area, more collaboration spaces, a 700-seat multipurpose room and a dedicated genealogy research section. Visit nwaonline.com/200924Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T.WAMPLER)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The pieces are moving to unveil the expanded library to the public by early December, board members heard Monday.

Staff should be able to move into the additional 82,500 square feet of space early next month, Executive Director David Johnson said during the library board's meeting held online via Zoom. That would provide some weeks to train and figure out how to operate a facility with a lot of new equipment and technology, he said.

Two new features -- the 700-seat event center and the recently named Hunt Family Center for Innovation -- especially will command staff attention to operate, Johnson said. Staff members have done as much training as they can in the meantime leading up to the opening date, he said.

Administrators are working on a plan to give tours of the expansion safely, Johnson said. The city's Board of Health will walk around the site Wednesday to give recommendations on how to unveil the space to the public while adhering to best practices related to the covid-19 pandemic, he said.

"We're all chomping at the bit to let the public in and enjoy it all," Johnson said. "We're trying to figure out how to do that in a safe fashion."

The library closed its doors to the public late last month so staff could start moving shelves and items around and construction crews could put the finishing touches on the expansion.

The expansion nearly doubles the 88,000-square-foot library. The space will double for youth services, including preschool, grade school and teen areas. Areas for people to collaborate, work, study and learn will increase. The event center will serve as a midsized venue for a variety of functions.

Genealogy research will get a dedicated section. More parking will accommodate more people. A teaching kitchen and deli will face School Avenue. The innovation center will allow patrons to create their own music, videos and podcasts. Simulators will provide workforce training in aviation, trucking, construction and other fields.

Voters approved a property tax increase in 2016 to help pay for the nearly $50 million cost of construction and for increased operations. The library's foundation has a capital campaign to raise $23 million.

So far, about $10.1 million, or nearly 44%, of the fundraising goal has been pledged, board members saw Monday. The J.B. Hunt family committed a $5 million gift earlier this month.

A couple board members expressed concern about the pace of fundraising. Johnson said other major announcements are planned soon, and he felt encouraged by the momentum the Hunt family commitment likely will bring.

"We've not been told 'no' by anyone," Johnson said. "It's just a matter of working through that process, and some of these take a little bit of processing."