NWA outdoor briefs: City offers sunset lake tour

Carol Baker, of Cleveland, OH., knits Tuesday, October 13, 2020, as she sits near the shoreline of Lake Fayetteville. Baker was knitting hot pads and was in town to visit friends and spend some time hiking on the Ozark Highlands Trail. Check out nwaonline.com/201014Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

City offers sunset lake tour

The Outdoor Fayetteville program will host a sunset paddling tour on Lake Fayetteville from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Cost is $5 per person and includes a kayak or canoe, paddles, life jacket and instruction. More fall programs will be announced soon.

To register or for more information, visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/recreation, call the parks and recreation office at 479-444-3471 or email dshaw@fayetteville-ar.gov.

Study examines small lakes

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has completed electrofishing studies on Bob Kidd, Elmdale and Lincoln lakes, reports Jon Stein, district fisheries supervisor.

Results show Bob Kidd Lake has good numbers of big redear sunfish. Lake Elmdale has the most sunfish. Staff netted 1,000 bluegill and redear sunfish in one hour of electrofishing. Lincoln Lake contains some trophy largemouth bass.

With electrofishing, fish are stunned with electric current, netted, measured and released unharmed. Fishing should be good this fall as water temperatures cool, Stein said.

Brief trail closures ahead

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will close temporarily during the park's permit deer hunting seasons. These seasons differ from the regular Arkansas deer hunting seasons.

The park's muzzle-loader deer season is Nov. 20-24. Modern gun deer hunting season at the park is Dec. 4-8. These deer seasons are by permit only. Permits have already been awarded.

Area waters get catfish

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has stocked surplus channel catfish at several waterways in the region. The extra catchable-size catfish are the result of fishing derbies being canceled during the pandemic.

Waters receiving fish include Lake Springdale, Murphy Park pond in Springdale, Centerton Lake, Hidden Lake near camp area C below Beaver Dam, Sager Creek in Siloam Springs, Flint Creek Nature Pond in Gentry, Wells Lake in Fort Smith, Carol Ann Cross Pond in Fort Smith, Van Buren city park pond, George Pond in Berryville, Harrison Lake, Deer Pond in Newton County and Bradley Park pond in Jasper.

These catfish have a green tag attached that can be redeemed for prize. Call the number on the tag to collect a prize.