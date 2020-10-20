Police: 2 men found dead in Little Rock apartment; gas leak suspected

Little Rock police are investigating the death of two men found in an apartment Monday related to a possible gas leak, according to a police report.

Officers responded to the Canopy Apartments at 9201 Kanis Road where management told officers maintenance workers found the two men dead inside an apartment that morning, the report said.

The two maintenance workers told police they were on site fixing a gas leak earlier that weekend that was eventually resolved on Saturday, and the last time either saw one of the victims was Friday night, according to the report.

After knocking, the crew entered the apartment and found both men dead inside. Police found no evidence of a physical altercation on external wounds on the bodies, the report said.