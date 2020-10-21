OPINION | UNCORKED: Apps offer new way to patronize local wine shops

We are rearranging our lives now in so many ways.

Who would have thought a year ago that we would all be wearing a mask while shopping for bulk toilet paper? In addition to stocking up on pantry staples, toilet paper and disinfecting wipes, one nonessential item it seems the world is still buying is alcohol.

Based on recent data in the wine business we are not only buying it, we are buying a lot of it and the ways we’re buying are changing. So, now is a good time to share some buying tips.

Your local wine retail store is evolving during this time just as most businesses. Many stores are making it easier and safer than ever to shop.

◼️ Download the app — If you are using a smartphone or any other mobile device you most likely are using it for map directions, weather, playing games and more. Take advantage of the many local retail stores adding the convenience of buying with their store app. They are easy to download and most are free. The apps can make shopping fast and easy. Some of the local apps I searched keep track of your favorites and even include drink recipes.

◼️ Get to know your local wine shop employees — If you are not already on a first-name basis with your favorite wine retail store staff now is the time to get to know them. These ongoing relationships are more important now than in the past. The staff can make purchases effortless once they get to know your preferences, likes, dislikes. If they know the styles and price range you prefer, they can make the suggestions for your next case much easier.

◼️ Be adventurous — It’s easy to get caught in the cycle of buying a case of the same wine order after order. But this is a great time to explore unique grapes and new-to-you regions and styles. Not sure what you are wanting to explore? This is where getting to know your wine shop staff can be beneficial. Take a risk and just throw in a bottle for adventure. Who knows? It may turn out to be your new favorite wine.

THE VALUE

2017 Raptor Ridge Gruner Veltliner, Oregon (about $20)

THE SPLURGE

2017 La Spinetta Toscana Vermentino, Italy (about $25)

◼️ Don’t be afraid to go big. Buying in quantity just simply makes it easier. The benefit of buying quantity versus single bottles is, of course, the convenience. During the last several months the American consumers are buying more boxed wines and large format wines than in the past. As I advise constantly, do not be afraid of boxed wine. It’s one of the most convenient packaging containers we have in the wine industry. Also, remember many retail stores offer “case discounts” up to 15%.

THE VALUE

NV Bota Box Merlot, California 3L (about $17)

THE SPLURGE

NV Big House Wine Co. Pinot Noir, California 3L (about $22)

Lorri Hambuchen is a member of London’s Institute of Wines and Spirits. Email: uncorked@thewinecenter.com