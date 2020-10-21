IDEA ALLEY: Corn is the star of chowder, side dish, casserole

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

This easy corn chowder recipe is from The Dallas Morning News by way of Margaret Clark.

"I just had to share this with you," Clark writes. "I made it yesterday and it is the best corn chowder I have had in forever."

The recipe is by Billy Reynolds, co-owner of Billy's Boston Chowder House in Los Gatos, Calif.

Clark notes she added a splash of sherry and some fresh crab that "sent it over the top."

Billy Reynolds' Corn Chowder

4 ears corn, husked

4 slices bacon

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, cut into ½ inch dice

3 cups chicken broth

3 cups milk OR half-and-half

2 bay leaves

2 cups diced russet potatoes (½ inch dice)

2 tablespoons butter (for roux)

2 tablespoons flour (for roux)

2 cans creamed corn

2 teaspoons fresh chopped parsley

Salt and ground black pepper

Sherry, optional

Cook the fresh corn in boiling water for 6 minutes. Cut in half and set aside to cool enough to handle. Cut off corn kernels; set aside.

In a large pan, saute bacon with canola oil over medium heat until crispy, turning three or four times. Set aside until cool, then chop into ¼-inch pieces.

In the same pan, saute the diced onion on medium low until translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the broth, milk or half-and-half, bay leaves, bacon and potatoes. Bring to a boil, then lower to medium heat and simmer for 8 minutes.

In a small saute pan, saute the butter and flour over low heat, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes. Add a cup of the corn chowder broth to the roux, mix well, then add to large pot. Add the corn kernels and creamed corn and cook for 4 minutes. Remove bay leaves. Add the parsley and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add a splash of sherry, if desired.

Makes 6 servings.

■ ■ ■

Sally Goss and her sorority sisters at Preceptor Psi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi have graciously shared a slew of recipes.

First up, because I like a theme (corn), are recipes from Joanne Moren and Rebecca Miller, respectively.

Honey Butter Skillet Corn

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons butter (Moren uses salted)

1 (16-ounce) bag frozen corn

2 ounces cream cheese or Neufchatel cheese, cut into chunks

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

In a skillet pan, over medium-high heat, melt the butter and honey. Once melted add the frozen corn and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cooked through. Add cream cheese, salt, and pepper. Stir together and let it cook, about 3 to 5 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

Serve immediately. Leftovers keep well, covered in a container, and stored in the fridge.

Mom's No Name Casserole

1 package cornbread mix PLUS ingredients listed on package

¼ pound of ground beef

1 onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 cup whole kernel corn, drained

1 can tomato soup

1 tablespoon chile powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix one package cornbread mix according to package directions.

Brown ground beef. Mix browned ground beef with onion, bell pepper, corn, soup, 1 cup water, chile powder and season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer mixture to a casserole dish. Spoon cornbread mix on top. Bake until browned.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to:

kbrant@adgnewsroom.com