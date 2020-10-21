Prep Volleyball: Bentonville, Har-Ber advance in conference tournament

Bentonville 3, Rogers High 2

The Lady Tigers dropped the first two sets, but turned the momentum in their favor to claim a hard-fought 19-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-8 victory over the Lady Mounties in the 6A-West Conference tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Tiger Arena.

Rogers (10-6) rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Bentonville a week ago in King Arena. But the Lady Tigers (12-6) came all the way back in their quarterfinal matchup.

Bentonville will now take on top-seeded Fayetteville in the semifinals tonight in Bulldog Arena. Rogers will host Bentonville West on Thursday with the winner earning the No. 5 seed in next week's 6A state tournament.

The Lady Mounties rallied from a 22-20 deficit, scoring five of the last six points to claim a 2-0 lead in the match. But it was pretty much all Bentonville after that. The Lady Tigers took control quickly in the fifth set, scoring the first seven points en route to the victory.

Sophomore Maddie Lee finished with a match-high 21 kills for the Lady Tigers, while Trinity Hamilton added a double-double of 20 kills and 13 digs. Bella Engledow also chipped in with 10 kills.

Setter Maddie Hughes also put up a double-double with 48 assists and 11 digs. Jamie Myrick anchored the defense for Bentonville with a match-high 36 digs to go with six aces.

Abby Harris led Rogers with 20 kills to go with 19 assists and 10 digs. Gracie Carr added eight kills and Phoenix Bailey chipped in seven kills and five blocks. Kate Miller added a team-high six blocks.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Bentonville West 0

Kyla Clubb and Jordan Benford finished with 10 kills each to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-16 win over the Lady Red Bulldogs in the 6A-West Conference tournament.

Har-Ber (8-3) advances to the semifinals to take on second-seeded Fort Smith Southside. The Lady Wildcats dropped a tough five-set match at Chaffin Junior High last week, but will get a rematch tonight.

Caylan Koons dished out 32 assists, while Libby Hall added 15 digs and Kinleigh Hall three blocks for Har-Ber. West will now travel to Rogers on Thursday to take on the Lady Mounties for the No. 5 seed in next week's state tournament.

Greenwood 3, Alma 0

Hannah Watkins hammered 14 kills to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-20 win 5A-West Conference win.

Greenwood (16-1, 13-0) has now won 16 consecutive matches. Caylee Ciesla added nine kills, while Maddi Pugh added 10 digs and three aces. Anna Johnson also contributed 31 assists, four digs and three kills.

Fort Smith Northside 3, Bryant 0

The Lady Bears advanced to the 6A-Central semifinals with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-10 win.

Third-seeded Northside (11-8) will now travel to second-seeded Conway in a semifinal matchup tonight. Top-seeded North Little Rock plays host to Cabot in the other semifinal.

Siloam Springs 3, Van Buren 0

The Lady Panthers completed the season sweep of the Lady Pointers with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-17 victory in 5A-West Conference action.

The Lady Panthers moved into a tie for fifth place with the Lady Pointers. (5-11, 5-8) in league play.

Clara Butler led Siloam Springs (5-14, 5-8) with 14 kills, while Faith Ellis had eight kills and two block assists and Emma Norberg seven kills and two block assists. Makenna Thomas dished out 29 assists with 12 digs, three kills and two block assists.

Hanna Fullerton led defensively with 21 digs, while Micah Curry and Cailee Johnson each had eight digs and Maggie Torres seven digs.