Lowe and behold, Rays tie WS

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe watches his home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Brandon Lowe busted out early and Tampa Bay's bullpen hung on late.

Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers, tied after two in Texas.

Lowe shook loose from his extended postseason slump with two opposite-field home runs, and Tampa Bay held off Los Angeles 6-4 on Wednesday night to square the World Series at one game apiece.

Blake Snell struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings for the Rays and didn't allow a hit until Chris Taylor's two-run home run trimmed it to 5-2 in the fifth. Los Angeles threatened to complete a big comeback in the eighth, but Tampa Bay's relievers held firm.

Snell became the only other pitcher besides Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax to strike out at least eight without allowing a hit in the first four innings of a World Series game. The lefty faded after allowing Taylor's two-run home run in the fifth and was gone two batters later.

Like Snell, all four relievers behind him made their World Series debuts.

Nick Anderson struck out Justin Turner with two on in a 4-2 game in the fifth, then gave up Will Smith's home run in the sixth to trim Tampa Bay's lead to 6-3.

Anderson got four outs for the win. Diego Castillo earned the save when he struck out Taylor, the only batter he faced.

Lowe and Joey Wendle each drove in three runs for the Rays.

Lowe hit an opposite-field home run to left-center in the first off Tony Gonsolin, putting the American League champion Rays ahead for the first time at this neutral-site World Series with their 27th home run of the postseason, matching a major league record. The second baseman was hitting .107 this postseason, and in an even worse 4-for-48 slide (.083) the past 13 games since the start of the AL Division Series.

By the time he went deep again in the fifth, his second opposite-field shot of the game and the entire season -- with a runner on against Dustin May, already the fourth Dodgers pitcher -- it was 5-0.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell celebrates after fourth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe rounds the bases after a home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin during the first inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin leaves the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot is safe at third past Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner on a ball hit by Joey Wendle during the second inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell reacts after giving up two-run home run to Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot at home during the second inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames reacts after getting tagged out stealing against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames is tagged out at second stealing by Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager during the second inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)