Person found dead after LR gunshots

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:41 a.m.

Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting Wednesday night in southwest Little Rock, according to a police spokesperson.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to a call about a shooting at a duplex at 12822 Quail Creek Road, said Lt. Casey Clark.

Paramedics forced their way into the property and found a victim lying in a pool of blood at the door with an undetermined number of gunshot wounds in the body, Clark said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Clark said the victim's gender could not be determined "because of the way they're lying at the door." Police believe the victim was an adult, the spokesperson said.

Police took a person, described by Casey as a possible witness, away from the scene.

