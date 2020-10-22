Person found dead after LR gunshots

Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting Wednesday night in southwest Little Rock, according to a police spokesperson.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to a call about a shooting at a duplex at 12822 Quail Creek Road, said Lt. Casey Clark.

Paramedics forced their way into the property and found a victim lying in a pool of blood at the door with an undetermined number of gunshot wounds in the body, Clark said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clark said the victim's gender could not be determined "because of the way they're lying at the door." Police believe the victim was an adult, the spokesperson said.

Police took a person, described by Casey as a possible witness, away from the scene.