Teen found dead; 2nd boy in custody

Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old whose body was found Tuesday night outside a Pine Bluff school, authorities said Wednesday
Officers who were dispatched to Jack Robey Junior High School, 4101 S. Olive St., about 9:15 p.m. found a teenager who was inside a vehicle and suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Pine Bluff police. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley.
A 17-year-old in custody faces a capital-murder charge, police said Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the teen's death marked the city's 23rd homicide of the year.
Because of their ages,, the Police Department said that it would not publicly release the names of the teens, both boys.
