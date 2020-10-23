LB commit Paul delivers big hit to opponent

Arkansas linebacker commitment Christopher Paul Jr. made what former NFL Super Bowl champion coach and TV analyst John Madden would call a slobberknocker in last week’s game.

During one of his 13 tackles in a 38-7 victory over Mary Persons, Paul leveled a receiver after a reception and five-yard gain. The receiver remained on the ground for about 20 seconds. The school trainer found the player dazed and combative.

“Whenever I get to the ball, I’m coming to lay the thump,” Paul said. “That’s exactly what happened on that play.”

Paul, 6-1, 235 pounds, 4.71 40-yard dash, of Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County, has helped the Cougars to a 5-0 start while making 56 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.

Crisp County coach Brad Harber said last week’s vicious hit is the norm for Paul.

“Chris is such a physical football player, and has been consistently great all year,” he added. “I’ll put it simply: When Pooh tackles you, you're going to feel it, and most probably, you’ll feel it Saturday morning when you wake up.”

Paul, who picked the Razorbacks over 24 scholarship offers from schools such as Tennessee, Louisville, Nebraska, TCU, Michigan State and others in July, said the hit fired up not only him but his team.

A 3-star prospect by ESPN, Paul is rated the No. 20 inside linebacker in the nation. After the game, the Mary Persons receiver voiced his respect to Paul.

“He told me I played a great game and I’m the best linebacker he has ever faced,” Paul said.