State roads crashes leave 4 people dead

A 23-year-old Batesville man died Thursday in a single vehicle crash in Independence County.

Colten Charles Henry F. Vickers was traveling west on Arkansas 14 when he failed to maintain control of the Chevy Tahoe he was driving going into a curve, according to a state police report.

The vehicle struck two trees before coming to a stop, and Vickers was ejected from the Tahoe, the report states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

A 65-year-old Springdale man died Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision on U.S. 412 and Holcomb Street in Springdale.

Kendal Rose was driving west on U.S. 412 when the Chevy HHR he was driving collided head on with a Hyundai Tucson driven by a minor, killing Rose and injuring the other driver, according to a state police report.

Mirtha Brown, 56, Stephany Lobatogil, 18, both of Springdale, and another minor -- all passengers in the Hundai Tucson -- received injuries, the report states.

Conditions were cloudy, and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

A 37-year-old motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car Wednesday night on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock, state troopers said.

Clay Sims of North Little Rock was riding east on I-30 near the Curtis Sykes Drive exit, about a half-mile south of the Interstate 40 interchange, when the crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Sims lost control of his Harley Davidson and laid the motorcycle down in the right-hand lane, the report states. Sims was then struck by a Toyota Corolla. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Also, a Searcy man died Wednesday afternoon in a collision on Arkansas 385 in White County that left a Judsonia woman injured.

Jeffery Wade Williams, 63, died when the vehicle he was driving collided around 5:25 p.m. with a vehicle driven by Kallie Joan Nicole Hand, 26, as Hand attempted to turn left into a private drive, according to a state police report.

Conditions were clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 511 fatalities have occurred on Arkansas roadways this year.