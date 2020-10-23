Sections
U.S. Navy: Training plane crash in Alabama kills both people onboard

by The Associated Press | Today at 8:50 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This photo provided by Greg Crippen shows the scene where a U.S. Navy training plane crashed near Foley, Ala., in a residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP / Greg Crippen )

FOLEY, Ala. — A U.S. Navy training plane that took off from Florida crashed Friday in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane, authorities said.

Zach Harrell, a spokesperson for Commander, Naval Air Forces, said both people in the T-6B Texan II training plane died, but they weren’t immediately releasing their names. No injuries were reported on the ground.

Foley, Ala., Fire Chief Joey Darby said responders encountered a “large volume of fire” with a home and several cars engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to make “a quick stop on the fire,” the chief told local news outlets.

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs. Darby called the neighborhood a “heavily populated” residential area. No firefighters were injured, he added.

The plane had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 30 miles northeast of Pensacola, Fla., Navy spokeswoman Julie Ziegenhorn said.

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation, the Baldwin County sheriff’s office tweeted.

