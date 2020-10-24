Sections
3 finish training, to start jobs at detention center

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:03 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Three new graduates of the Jefferson County sheriff's office Jailer Basic Training Course pose in this undated photo. From left are Clifton Gipson, Katina Laws and Madre Collins. All three are assigned to the Jack Jones juvenile jail, according to a news release.

Three people graduated from the Jailer Basic Training Course conducted by the training division of the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

The graduates are Clifton Gipson, Katina Laws and Madre Collins. All three are assigned to the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center, according to a news release.

"We would like to recognize the dedication and efforts displayed by our graduates during this course of training and wish them the best in their career with the Jefferson County sheriff's office," said training division Capt. John Bean.

The three participated in 72 hours of instruction and practical exercises designed to equip and prepare them to perform their assigned duties.

"This training highlighted the importance to adhering to jail standards, proper handling of the stresses encountered as a detention officer, defensive tactics and proper use of force, proper procedures for safe guarding, and protecting detainees as well as being certified to administer Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)," according to the release.

From left, Clifton Gipson, Katina Laws and Madre Collins are graduates of the Jailer Basic Training Course. (Special to The Commercial)
