HARDING ACADEMY 35, MELBOURNE 12
MELBOURNE -- Harding Academy junior Andrew Miller ran for three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats (5-1, 2-0 3A-2) over the Bearkatz (4-2, 2-2).
Harding Academy senior Caden Sipe also had a hand in two touchdowns -- a 42-yard pass to senior Ty Dugger and a 35-yard score on the ground.
Miller scored his final touchdown on a 51-yard run in the fourth quarter, putting the Wildcats up 35-0.
Melbourne senior Ryan Worsham scored two 1-yard touchdowns to set the final margin.
