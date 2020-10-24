HARDING ACADEMY 35, MELBOURNE 12

MELBOURNE -- Harding Academy junior Andrew Miller ran for three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats (5-1, 2-0 3A-2) over the Bearkatz (4-2, 2-2).

Harding Academy senior Caden Sipe also had a hand in two touchdowns -- a 42-yard pass to senior Ty Dugger and a 35-yard score on the ground.

Miller scored his final touchdown on a 51-yard run in the fourth quarter, putting the Wildcats up 35-0.

Melbourne senior Ryan Worsham scored two 1-yard touchdowns to set the final margin.