POLICE BEAT: 2 Texans facing trafficking charges

Two Texans facing trafficking charges

Pulaski County deputies arrested two people Thursday night after police were tipped off about a large amount of illegal drugs, according to a report.

Pablo Ortiz, 46, and Monica Garcia, 44, both Dallas residents, were contacted by police at 10:40 p.m., the report said.

Ortiz told police they had "something illegal" in the tool chest and a search found 4 kilograms of methamphetamine in the black Dodge Ram, according to the report.

Ortiz and Garcia are charged with felony drug trafficking.

Victim says pool loss led to assault

Jacksonville police arrested a man on accusations that he had assaulted a woman after he got upset over losing at pool Thursday night, according to a report.

Harold Stringfellow, 55, and the victim were playing pool when Stringfellow left the venue because he was upset that he was losing, the report said.

After getting a ride to Stringfellow's residence at 1505 Dogwood Drive where the victim was to retrieve her vehicle, the victim said Stringfellow began breaking her mirror with a baseball bat and hitting her car again as she drove off, according to the report.

Stringfellow was arrested just before 10:30 p.m. at his residence and taken to the Pulaski County jail with bail set at $6,000. He is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Search reported to turn up meth

A Mena man was arrested in Sherwood on drug charges during a search Thursday at a residence, according to a report.

Police served the warrant at 209 Natalie Lane, where Travis White, 34, who was detained on other warrants, was found to have a half pound of methamphetamine, the report said.

The drugs were in close proximity to his 3-year-old daughter, according to the report.

White was taken to the Pulaski County jail. Bail was set at $10,000. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor.