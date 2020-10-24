Fayetteville rolls over Springdale

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville jumped to a big first-half lead and cruised to a 48-13 win over Springdale in 7A-West Conference action.

While Springdale (2-6, 1-4) was the first team to score, the Purple Bulldogs scored on offense, defense and special teams to quickly pull away, leading 41-6 at halftime.

In addition to four offensive scores, Fayetteville (2-5, 2-1 7A-West) scored touchdowns off a blocked field goal attempt, a fumble recovery and an interception.

By the time Fayetteville made it 41-6 late in the second quarter, it had ran only 15 offensive plays.

"Hats off to our defensive coaches," Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said. "We thought their implementation and organization of what we were asking those guys to do was just great. Our kids just came out, and they made it happen from the start to the finish.

"Just a great job by them coming out and competing and just going out and cutting loose."

With just two wins through seven games, Dick said Friday night's dominance shows what his team's capable of doing.

Fayetteville scored on its first drive with a 33-yard pass from junior quarterback Bladen Fike to Dylan Kittell with seven minutes left. That was followed up by a two-yard touchdown run by Kaiden Turner with 2:17 left.

Springdale started the ensuing drive on its own 2, but the drive ended with a fumble near its 30-yard line that was recovered and returned by Fayetteville junior Braelon Palmer.

Palmer would strike again in the second quarter with an interception return that made it 41-6.

Going to the air proved nothing but trouble for Springdale, which lost its fourth consecutive game. Junior quarterback Landon Phipps was picked off three times.

Fayetteville's blocked field goal for a touchdown came with 4:40 left in the first half when Turner scooped up the ball and charged roughly 70 yards for the score.

FOUR DOWNS

• Landon Phipps gave Springdale its only two scores: a 1-yard touchdown run on its first drive and a 13-yard run with one minute left in the third quarter.

• Both teams missed their first extra point attempts of the night, and Fayetteville missed a field goal attempt near the end of the second quarter.

• Fayetteville's final score was a 23-yard run by senior Kameron Ingram.

• Next week Fayetteville will travel to Rogers Heritage. Springdale will host Bentonville. Both games start at 7.