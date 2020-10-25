High school football scores

Scores
FRIDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
Bentonville 74, Rogers 21
Bentonville West 48, Rogers Heritage 14
Fayetteville 48, Springdale 13
Springdale Har-Ber 28, FS Southside 19
7A-CENTRAL
Bryant 42, Cabot 14
LR Catholic 20, LR Southwest 6
North Little Rock 45, FS Northside 7
Conway at LR Central, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Greenwood 42, Benton 28
Lake Hamilton 44, Van Buren 7
LR Parkview 33, Russellville 3
Mountain Home 28, Siloam Springs 19
6A-EAST
Jonesboro 48, Searcy 14
Sheridan 27, West Memphis 21, OT
Sylvan Hills 33, El Dorado 7
Marion at Pine Bluff, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 5A
5A-WEST
Greenbrier 28, Farmington 15
Harrison 35, Morrilton 34, OT
Vilonia 35, Alma 8
Pea Ridge at Clarksville, ccd., covid-19
5A-EAST
Batesville 34, Brookland 7
Valley View 16, Greene Co. Tech 14
Wynne 48, Paragould 0
Forrest City at Nettleton, ccd., covid-19
5A-SOUTH
Camden Fairview 54, Hope 12
HS Lakeside 56, De Queen 13
Hot Springs at Texarkana, ccd., covid-19
OPEN Magnolia
5A-CENTRAL
Maumelle 21, White Hall 14
Pulaski Academy 60, LR Christian 28
Watson Chapel 64, Beebe 20
Jacksonville at LR Hall, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 4A
4A-1
Gravette 44, Green Forest 8
Huntsville 40, Berryville 6
Prairie Grove 46, Gentry 13
Shiloh Christian 49, Elkins 28
4A-2
Cent. Ark. Christian 49, Lonoke 34
Clinton 21, Bald Knob 15
Heber Springs 22, SS Batesville 17
Stuttgart 28, Mills 0
4A-3
Highland 22, Cave City 8
Pocahontas 28, Jonesboro WS 20
Trumann 13, Blytheville 12
Rivercrest at Gosnell, ccd., covid-19
4A-4
Mena 36, Dardanelle 13
Ozark 47, Pottsville 14
Waldron 35, Dover 14
4A-7
Arkadelphia 47, Ashdown 20
Fountain Lake 18, Malvern 14
Joe T. Robinson 52, Bauxite 3
Nashville 41, Benton HG 7
4A-8
Dumas 28, DeWitt 0
Monticello 18, Warren 12, OT
Star City 35, Helena-W. Helena 0
Crossett at Hamburg, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 3A
3A-1
Charleston 49, Lincoln 33
Greenland 28, Cedarville 26
Lavaca 20, Mansfield 12
West Fork 28, Hackett 12
3A-2
Harding Academy 35, Melbourne 12
Mountain View 47, Salem 22
OPEN Newport
3A-3
Corning 32, Palestine-Wheatley 14
Hoxie 42, Manila 6
Osceola 35, Walnut Ridge 14
Piggott at Harrisburg, ccd., covid-19
3A-4
Baptist Prep 42, Danville 36
Booneville 43, Atkins 14
Paris 56, Perryville 7
Mayflower at Two Rivers, ccd., covid-19
3A-5
Glen Rose 7, Centerpoint 6
Jessieville 42, Fouke 13
Prescott 63, Bismarck 6
Horatio at Genoa Central, ccd., covid-19
3A-6
McGehee 47, Barton 0
PB Dollarway 48, Smackover 0
Camden HG at Drew Central, ccd., covid-19
Rison at Lake Village, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 2A
2A-3
E. Poinsett Co. 30, Cross County 21
Cedar Ridge at Marked Tree, ccd., covid-19
OPEN Earle, McCrory
2A-4
Bigelow 47, Quitman 9
Magazine 41, Yellville-Summit 14
Mountainburg 44, Conway Christian 16
Hector at Johnson Co. WS, ccd., covid 19
2A-5
Gurdon 42, Poyen 7
Mount Ida 50, Cutter Morning Star 22
OPEN Magnet Cove
2A-6
Clarendon 52, Carlisle 34
Hazen 30, England 6
2A-7
Dierks 46, Murfreesboro 8
Foreman 46, Lafayette Co. 0
OPEN Mineral Springs
2A-8
Bearden 48, Strong 8
Fordyce 55, Parkers Chapel 12
Junction City 30, Hampton 22
NONCONFERENCE
Camden HG 69, Horatio 20
Conway 49,
Memphis Christian Brothers 42
Lamar 59, Riverview 14
Shreveport Calvary Baptist 42,
Clarksville 21
THURSDAY'S GAME
2A-6
Des Arc 54, Marvell 0
8-MAN FOOTBALL
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Episcopal Collegiate 65, Decatur 28
Hermitage 32, Midland 22
Mountain Pine 66, Western Yell County 6
Subiaco Academy 48, Spring Hill 6
Rector at Brinkley, (n)
Trinity Christian at Marshall, (n)
Woodlawn at Rose Bud, (n)
High school coaches
