High school football scores

Scores

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Bentonville 74, Rogers 21

Bentonville West 48, Rogers Heritage 14

Fayetteville 48, Springdale 13

Springdale Har-Ber 28, FS Southside 19

7A-CENTRAL

Bryant 42, Cabot 14

LR Catholic 20, LR Southwest 6

North Little Rock 45, FS Northside 7

Conway at LR Central, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Greenwood 42, Benton 28

Lake Hamilton 44, Van Buren 7

LR Parkview 33, Russellville 3

Mountain Home 28, Siloam Springs 19

6A-EAST

Jonesboro 48, Searcy 14

Sheridan 27, West Memphis 21, OT

Sylvan Hills 33, El Dorado 7

Marion at Pine Bluff, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 5A

5A-WEST

Greenbrier 28, Farmington 15

Harrison 35, Morrilton 34, OT

Vilonia 35, Alma 8

Pea Ridge at Clarksville, ccd., covid-19

5A-EAST

Batesville 34, Brookland 7

Valley View 16, Greene Co. Tech 14

Wynne 48, Paragould 0

Forrest City at Nettleton, ccd., covid-19

5A-SOUTH

Camden Fairview 54, Hope 12

HS Lakeside 56, De Queen 13

Hot Springs at Texarkana, ccd., covid-19

OPEN Magnolia

5A-CENTRAL

Maumelle 21, White Hall 14

Pulaski Academy 60, LR Christian 28

Watson Chapel 64, Beebe 20

Jacksonville at LR Hall, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 4A

4A-1

Gravette 44, Green Forest 8

Huntsville 40, Berryville 6

Prairie Grove 46, Gentry 13

Shiloh Christian 49, Elkins 28

4A-2

Cent. Ark. Christian 49, Lonoke 34

Clinton 21, Bald Knob 15

Heber Springs 22, SS Batesville 17

Stuttgart 28, Mills 0

4A-3

Highland 22, Cave City 8

Pocahontas 28, Jonesboro WS 20

Trumann 13, Blytheville 12

Rivercrest at Gosnell, ccd., covid-19

4A-4

Mena 36, Dardanelle 13

Ozark 47, Pottsville 14

Waldron 35, Dover 14

4A-7

Arkadelphia 47, Ashdown 20

Fountain Lake 18, Malvern 14

Joe T. Robinson 52, Bauxite 3

Nashville 41, Benton HG 7

4A-8

Dumas 28, DeWitt 0

Monticello 18, Warren 12, OT

Star City 35, Helena-W. Helena 0

Crossett at Hamburg, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 3A

3A-1

Charleston 49, Lincoln 33

Greenland 28, Cedarville 26

Lavaca 20, Mansfield 12

West Fork 28, Hackett 12

3A-2

Harding Academy 35, Melbourne 12

Mountain View 47, Salem 22

OPEN Newport

3A-3

Corning 32, Palestine-Wheatley 14

Hoxie 42, Manila 6

Osceola 35, Walnut Ridge 14

Piggott at Harrisburg, ccd., covid-19

3A-4

Baptist Prep 42, Danville 36

Booneville 43, Atkins 14

Paris 56, Perryville 7

Mayflower at Two Rivers, ccd., covid-19

3A-5

Glen Rose 7, Centerpoint 6

Jessieville 42, Fouke 13

Prescott 63, Bismarck 6

Horatio at Genoa Central, ccd., covid-19

3A-6

McGehee 47, Barton 0

PB Dollarway 48, Smackover 0

Camden HG at Drew Central, ccd., covid-19

Rison at Lake Village, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 2A

2A-3

E. Poinsett Co. 30, Cross County 21

Cedar Ridge at Marked Tree, ccd., covid-19

OPEN Earle, McCrory

2A-4

Bigelow 47, Quitman 9

Magazine 41, Yellville-Summit 14

Mountainburg 44, Conway Christian 16

Hector at Johnson Co. WS, ccd., covid 19

2A-5

Gurdon 42, Poyen 7

Mount Ida 50, Cutter Morning Star 22

OPEN Magnet Cove

2A-6

Clarendon 52, Carlisle 34

Hazen 30, England 6

2A-7

Dierks 46, Murfreesboro 8

Foreman 46, Lafayette Co. 0

OPEN Mineral Springs

2A-8

Bearden 48, Strong 8

Fordyce 55, Parkers Chapel 12

Junction City 30, Hampton 22

NONCONFERENCE

Camden HG 69, Horatio 20

Conway 49,

Memphis Christian Brothers 42

Lamar 59, Riverview 14

Shreveport Calvary Baptist 42,

Clarksville 21

THURSDAY'S GAME

2A-6

Des Arc 54, Marvell 0

8-MAN FOOTBALL

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Episcopal Collegiate 65, Decatur 28

Hermitage 32, Midland 22

Mountain Pine 66, Western Yell County 6

Subiaco Academy 48, Spring Hill 6

Rector at Brinkley, (n)

Trinity Christian at Marshall, (n)

Woodlawn at Rose Bud, (n)

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.