Driver, 42, shot in head, injured in Little Rock, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 12:20 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 42-year-old driver suffered major injuries Sunday night after he was shot in the back of the head in Little Rock, police said.

Officers responding to a shooting call at 1010 College St. at about 8:45 p.m. found Eric Hall of Little Rock bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound in the “lower back of his skull,” according to a police report. Hall told police he was driving when someone shot at him from another vehicle, the report states.

Police said Hall reportedly ran from his car, while a passenger got in the driver’s seat and fled in the vehicle. A witness who called 911 told police she heard Hall screaming on the porch that he had been shot.

Medics took Hall to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, police said.

A separate witness described the gunmen’s vehicle as a newer-model Mercedes sedan. No suspects were named, however, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

