Man's confession leads to arrest in woman's 2017 death in Cross County, authorities say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:58 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Benny Clay Melton ( Cross County sheriff's office )

Law enforcement in Cross County arrested a 47-year-old man after determining a woman believed to have killed herself in 2017 was actually the victim of homicide, authorities said Saturday.

Following a search on Sept. 15 at 620 Arkansas 1 South, the Cross County sheriff’s office, Wynne police and Arkansas State Police arrested Benny Clay Melton, according to a Facebook post by the Cross County sheriff’s office. Court records show Melton was accused of abusing a corpse and stealing unspecified property the day he was arrested. Melton was already in custody Friday when he was accused of second-degree murder in the death of Rhonda Lindley.

After authorities noted the house was the scene of a death in 2017 that was ruled a suicide, investigators re-examined evidence from that death and “found discrepancies,” the post states.

Authorities said Melton was interviewed and confessed to causing Lindley's death.

Melton was being held in Cross County jail Monday morning, an online inmate roster shows.

