TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of Sept. 21-Sept. 25, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

46 Robinwood Drive -- Owned by Cynthia Gillespie, Becky Gillespie and the Gillespie Revocable Trust, this house was sold to Mary and Christian C. Michaels for $795,000.

45 Falstone Drive -- Owned by Elizabeth Berry, this house was sold to Kathleen and Robert M. Betchley for $746,000.

11 Hallen Court -- Owned by Magen and Jay Stewart, a house behind this gate was sold to Linda Kay Shaver and the Linda Kay Shaver Revocable Trust for $670,000.

8 Broadview Terrace -- Owned by Mary Remmel Wohlleb, Raymon Remmel and the Ruth Remmel Revocable Trust, this house was sold to Caroline J. and John D. Morgan for $575,000.

122 Wellington Plantation Lane -- Owned by Tina and Roger Case, this house was sold to Anthony D’Onofrio for $534,900.

43 Bretagne Circle -- Owned by William Cobb, a house behind this gate was sold to Gwen and Michael Scheller for $517,000.

