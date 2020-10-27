Lady Wildcats overcome covid issues, take aim at state title

Kat Cooper (at left) is one of three Springdale Har-Ber volleyball players who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus earlier this season. The Lady Wildcats had matches cancelled for two weeks and more than half their team was quarentined. But they are back together now and ready to compete for the Class 6A state title this week. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T.WAMPLER)

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber volleyball coach Cassie Loyd said everyone has dealt with covid-19 in some fashion this year, but it's been especially tough for her and the Lady Wildcats.

Three members of the team tested positive for the virus and more than half were quarantined for two weeks because of contact tracing. The Lady Wildcats (9-4) played only seven of their scheduled 14 6A-West Conference matches and were off from competition almost an entire month because of covid-19.

But they are excited for the chance to be competing for the Class 6A state title this week.

Har-Ber, the No. 3 seed from the West, will take that first step when the Lady Wildcats face Bryant, the No. 6 seed from the Central, tonight at 6 at Fayetteville's Bulldog Arena in the opening round of the state tournament.

It's been nearly two months since the ordeal began and she got calls from her players about testing positive for the virus. But Loyd remembers the calls from each player.

"It's been pretty gut-wrenching honestly," Loyd said. "It happened on back-to-back-to-back days. It all happened mainly in two weeks, so when it rained, it poured on us.

"The first thing is I just felt sick to my stomach thinking: A ... I hope they don't get sick; B ... I hope they don't take it to their families; and then C... especially for kids who are upperclassmen, they just lost a portion of their season. So those calls were extremely hard to stomach because of those three things alone."

Because of the positive tests and quarantine, Har-Ber had as few as 11 of 29 players and less than half most of the two weeks they canceled matches. Juniors Maddux McCrackin and Kat Cooper were two of the players who tested positive for the virus.

Cooper, a 6-foot-1 all-state middle blocker with multiple D-1 college offers, decided to get tested before going on a couple of college visits.

"I was just feeling a little off and had been to school," Cooper said. "I checked in with the nurse and she thought it was allergies but I didn't want to campus and expose people, so I went and got tested and tested positive.

"That was a little rough just knowing that I had it and I was gonna have to miss a whole bunch and quarantine other people. I"m just glad I went and got that done."

Cooper was caught totally off-guard though as her plans for college visits and life, in general, was put on hold for a couple of weeks.

"It was so weird because it was so unexpected," Cooper said. "I was sure I was gonna get tested and I was gonna be negative. I was sure I was fine."

Luckily neither player became terribly ill. McCrackin said she lost her sense of smell for a bit while Cooper had a sore throat for a couple of days.

McCrackin, a defensive specialist who plays back row for the Lady Wildcats, was already quarantined after being exposed to other people who had covid-19, but the loss of her sense of smell is what prompted her to get tested.

Even though neither player experienced many physical symptoms, both said the mental strain of being in quarantine was difficult.

"It was crazy that the pandemic that everyone's worried about, I have that," McCrackin said. "It was a little scary.I was worried about if I gave it to other people and I would feel terrible if they got sick.

"Also you never know where you got it from," Cooper added. "It's crazy how many people are walking around being a carrier and not even know."

The days in quarantine somewhat ran together, Cooper said. But they credited parents, coaches, teammates and friends with helping them cope.

"We both had Zoom calls with our friends and we shared how it was affecting us," Cooper said. "We just checked up on each other.

"I remember one night there was like 20 of our friends from the team and stuff and we were just talking about what day do we come back," McCrackin added.

It was also tough for Loyd, whose husband, Andy, is a teacher and coach as well. They took precautions because of their two young children, not to mention their parents.

"All around it's stressful," Loyd said. "Going back to those first couple of weeks was stressful thinking about my two babies I'm doing what I believe I'm called to do, but also you have to keep your family first and that's been an adjustment for sure."

Most of the team returned from quarantine and were looking forward to getting back to action against crosstown rival Springdale High on Tuesday, Oct. 6. But Loyd got a phone call on Sunday afternoon while her players were having an open gym workout.

Springdale would not be able to play on Tuesday because of covid-19 concerns. It was another crushing blow for group that had already endured two weeks out from competition.

"I told my assistant Katie, I don't want to tell them," Loyd said. "They were having such an awesome practice."

Despite players and coaches alike scouring for another opponent, Har-Ber were unable to play on Tuesday. Instead, the Lady Wildcats were off almost an entire month from competition when they took on Bentonville West on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Har-Ber dropped a pair of hard-fought five-set matches over the last week to two-time 6A state runner-up Fort Smith Southside. But Loyd said his team has come together remarkably and is ready to battle for a chance at a state title this week.

"They are amazing kids," Loyd said. "They are so positive and kind to one another. I've never had a group of kids where there isn't some rift somewhere.

"It's been a huge benefit though when people weren't staying positive, they had people who had their backs. They had people who held them accountable and helped them get their minds right and that's special."