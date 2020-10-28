OPINION | Reading Nook: Lemongrass & Lime

"Lemongrass & Lime" by Leah Cohen with Stephanie Banyas
If the pandemic has you tackling complex baking projects, you might want a change of pace. For that, turn to the detailed, uncompromising recipes in “Lemongrass & Lime: Southeast Asian Cooking at Home” by Leah Cohen with Stephanie Banyas (Avery, $35). Cohen is an owner of Pig & Khao and Piggyback in Manhattan. Cohen — whose mother is Filipino and father, who recently died of covid-19, was Jewish — offers recipes for generous batches of spice-fueled chile jam to fold into stir-fried cockles, Isan sauce for grilled steak, and yellow curry paste for pineapple curry with mussels. You can find some simple dishes for a weeknight dinner, but the heart and soul of the book lies in its delicious adventures.
