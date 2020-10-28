Three pedestrians among Arkansas' six latest traffic fatalities

One man died and two others were injured Monday when a vehicle hydroplaned into another on U.S. 270 in Garland County.

The deceased man, 48-year-old Jimmy Don Weatherford Jr. of Hot Springs, was a passenger in a 1998 Ford Ranger when driver Ray Roberson, 59, of Hot Springs lost control of the vehicle as it approached an intersection with Bayou Point at 3:27 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police fatality report.

The vehicle traveled into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota, driven by 21-year-old Jace Popow of Hot Springs, with the front of the Dodge striking the right door of the Ford.

Weatherford was taken to CHI St. Vincent's Hospital where he died, the report said. Roberson and Popow also suffered injuries.

The weather was cloudy and rainy, and the road was wet at the time of the wreck.

A Malvern man died in a single-car wreck Saturday on U.S. 270 West near the Pencil Bluff community in Montgomery County.

Tomislav Stoiljkovich, 86, was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado west when the truck left the roadway and struck a tree, according to an Arkansas State Police fatality report. Stoiljkovich was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weather was clear and the road was dry.

A 22-year-old Brookland woman also died Saturday when the car in which she was riding overturned on Arkansas 226 in Craighead County.

Brittany Barger was a passenger in a 2015 Ford Focus driven by Bradly Childers when the vehicle crossed the westbound lanes on Arkansas 226, according to a state police report.

The car skidded across the southbound shoulder and overturned, ejecting Barger.

Childers, 26, of Des Arc was injured, according to the report.

The weather was clear and the road was dry.

A 36-year-old Little Rock woman was struck by a car and killed Saturday while trying to cross University Avenue in Little Rock.

Brittany Gibson was walking westbound across south University Avenue at 10:59 p.m. when she was hit by a 2015 Ford traveling north, according to a fatality report from the Little Rock Police Department.

Gibson was pronounced dead on the scene.

It was raining and the road was wet.

A 50-year-old man died Friday after he was struck by a car while walking down U.S. 412 in Madison County.

Jeffery Dickey, hometown unknown, was walking west in the eastbound lane of U.S. 412 at 8:53 p.m. when he was hit by a 2012 BMW traveling east, a state police fatality report said.

No additional injuries were reported.

The weather was clear and the road was dry.

A 62-year-old man has died after being struck Oct. 19 by a dump truck on the Interstate 30 frontage road in Little Rock.

Derek Hutchcraft of Little Rock was walking west at 7100 Interstate Frontage Road at 6:08 a.m. when he was struck by a 2019 dump truck headed west.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Conditions were clear and the road was dry.

At least 520 people have died on Arkansas roadways this year.