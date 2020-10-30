Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Homicide in south Little Rock involves vehicle, police say

by William Sanders | October 30, 2020 at 9:44 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Officers with the Little Rock Police Department stand in the 3800 block of Arapaho Trail, Little Rock, on Friday night, Oct. 30, 2020, after a report of a homicide in the area. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / William Sanders)

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were investigating a Friday night homicide in south Little Rock involving a car, according to Lt. Casey Clark.

Police officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. Friday to the 3800 block of Arapaho Trail, located about 1 1/2 miles south of the Scott Hamilton Drive exit off Interstate 30. Gunshots had been reported at the scene, Clark said.

Responding officers found a Black male who was later pronounced dead, Clark said.

Clark confirmed that the incident involved a vehicle accident of some sort, and he said the victim did not live in the area.

Investigators are searching for a suspect, according to Clark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT