Homicide in south Little Rock involves vehicle, police say

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department stand in the 3800 block of Arapaho Trail, Little Rock, on Friday night, Oct. 30, 2020, after a report of a homicide in the area. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / William Sanders)
Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were investigating a Friday night homicide in south Little Rock involving a car, according to Lt. Casey Clark.
Police officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. Friday to the 3800 block of Arapaho Trail, located about 1 1/2 miles south of the Scott Hamilton Drive exit off Interstate 30. Gunshots had been reported at the scene, Clark said.
Responding officers found a Black male who was later pronounced dead, Clark said.
Clark confirmed that the incident involved a vehicle accident of some sort, and he said the victim did not live in the area.
Investigators are searching for a suspect, according to Clark.
