Homicide in south Little Rock involves vehicle, police say

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were investigating a Friday night homicide in south Little Rock involving a car, according to Lt. Casey Clark.

Police officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. Friday to the 3800 block of Arapaho Trail, located about 1 1/2 miles south of the Scott Hamilton Drive exit off Interstate 30. Gunshots had been reported at the scene, Clark said.

Responding officers found a Black male who was later pronounced dead, Clark said.

Clark confirmed that the incident involved a vehicle accident of some sort, and he said the victim did not live in the area.

Investigators are searching for a suspect, according to Clark.