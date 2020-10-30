Rogers council candidates report campaign finances

ROGERS -- Candidates running for two City Council seats in Tuesday's election reported how much money they raised and spent on their campaigns.

Aaron Clarke, 32, and incumbent Mark Kruger, 72, are competing to represent Ward 1, the northeast part of the city.

State law requires municipal candidates to file preelection finance reports unless they have spent less than $500 on their campaigns. The reports filed this week cover campaign activity through Oct. 24.

Clarke reported he received $1,465 in contributions and spent about $914 as of Tuesday. Clarke's largest donation was $210 from Alex Tripodi of Fayetteville.

Kruger said he didn't file a report because he spent less than $500.

April Legere, 42, and incumbent Jerry Carmichael, 58, are running to represent Ward 3, the southwest part of the city.

Legere received $14,608 in contributions and spent about $12,566 as of Tuesday, according to her report.

Candidates must report individual donations of $50 or more.

Legere received donations from about 65 donors, including five donations of $1,000 or more. Laurinda Rainey of Philadelphia, Sean Jackson of Rogers and Megan Crozier of Bentonville each contributed $1,000. Kevin Frizer of Cave Springs and Ben-Saba Hasan of Bentonville each contributed $1,500. Legere contributed $809.

Carmichael reported $3,900 in contributions and $3,478 in expenses.

Carmichael and his wife, Tricia Carmichael, contributed $1,500 to the campaign and received donations from five other donors, including $1,000 from Tommy and Tammi Mardis and $1,000 from Little Rock-based Arkansas Realtors Association.