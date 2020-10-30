State sports brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sun Belt changes league schedules

The Sun Belt Conference announced changes to its men's and women's basketball schedules Thursday, affecting both the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Arkansas State University.

In an attempt to limit exposure to covid-19, the conference has put together an 18-game, division-only schedule that will have teams play their opponents twice in a single weekend on Fridays and Saturdays. Conference play will officially begin Jan. 1.

The only time the two schools won't play on a Friday or Saturday in conference play is when Arkansas State hosts a doubleheader with UALR's men's and women's teams on Feb. 10. UALR will then host both Arkansas State teams on Feb. 13.

The Sun Belt Conference tournament will be held in Pensacola, Fla., on March 5-8. Nonconference schedules will be announced at a later date.