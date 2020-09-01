Little Rock police: 78-year-old man severely beaten; 2 in custody

A 78-year-old Little Rock man was apparently bound and beaten so severely he may be partially blinded, according to a police report.

Offices responded to 2211 Vancouver Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to an assault call. At the address, they found Kenneth Morris lying on a bloody pillow on the concrete garage floor, the report states.

The 78-year-old Morris had duct tape around his ankles and wrists, according to the report. Officers cut off the tape. His right eye was swollen shut and caked in blood, the report states.

Hospital staff later determined that Morris's right eye was black in color, bleeding, and not functioning, the report states. Hospital staff told police that Morris may suffer permanent blindness.

The report states Morris suffered additional injuries in the "violent assault," including bruising, with large amounts of swelling around Morris's head.

Police said Morris identified his attackers as his stepson Dylan Studer and Studer's girlfriend, Kayla Saurentino, according to the report.

Morris said the pair assaulted him, forcing him to give them his gun vault combination, according to the report. Morris said Studer and Saurentino took weapons, and Studer also took a wallet, debit cards and cash, the report states.

Police said it was unclear whether Morris was tied with duct tape before or after the assault.

The report states Morris was tied, injured and unable to move for about two hours before family members discovered him around 7 p.m.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that Studer, 39, and Saurentino, 20, have been taken into custody, and are awaiting formal charges.