Most of Arkansas at risk for flash flooding Wednesday; west, central areas predicted to see greatest threat

Most of Arkansas could see flash flooding Wednesday through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, with western and central areas expected to be at the greatest risk.

Given recent heavy rainfall, soil is already at or near saturation in many areas, especially in west Arkansas, the weather service said in a briefing. Forecasters said this means it will take "very little additional rainfall across western and central portions of Arkansas to trigger widespread, significant flash flooding."

Storms throughout the day Wednesday into early Thursday are expected to bring one to three inches of rain from western to northeastern Arkansas, forecasters said, and localized areas could see greater amounts.

Portions of Garland, Saline, Pulaski, Faulkner, Conway, Pope, Yell and Montgomery counties are at a high risk for flash flooding Wednesday, as well as the entirety of Perry County.

Numerous counties stretching from southwest to eastern Central Arkansas are at a moderate risk, while most of the rest of the state is at a slight or marginal risk for flash flooding Wednesday, according to the briefing.

On Thursday, the risk for flash flooding is expected to decrease statewide as west, central and south central areas see a slight risk while southwest Arkansas sees a marginal risk.

In addition to flash flooding, the weather service said there is a chance for moderate to major river flooding in areas that see 2-3 inches of rain through Thursday.

Some rivers, including the Danville and Houston rivers, are already at moderate or major flood stage. More including the Gravelly River are at flood stage or nearing it.