Troopers: Man, 44, dies after vehicle strikes mailbox, embankment in north Arkansas

A 44-year-old man died after a crash early Monday in Cave City, state police said.

Bruce Muston of Sidney was driving a Chevrolet Impala south on U.S. 167 at about 2:20 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a mailbox, according to a preliminary report. Troopers said the Impala then struck an embankment.

Muston died, and no one else was listed as injured in the report.

It was foggy at the time of the wreck, state police said, and the road was dry.

On Saturday night, a 19-year-old died and two others were injured in a wreck in Earle.

Tameris Woods of West Memphis was driving a Nissan Altima east on U.S. 64 around 11 p.m. when the vehicle veered off the road and struck a culvert, according to a separate preliminary report.

Woods died, and a 23-year-old from Memphis and an 18-year-old from Marion were injured, the report states.

At least 407 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.