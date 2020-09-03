Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Troopers: Man, 44, dies after vehicle strikes mailbox, embankment in north Arkansas

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:23 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 44-year-old man died after a crash early Monday in Cave City, state police said.

Bruce Muston of Sidney was driving a Chevrolet Impala south on U.S. 167 at about 2:20 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a mailbox, according to a preliminary report. Troopers said the Impala then struck an embankment.

Muston died, and no one else was listed as injured in the report.

It was foggy at the time of the wreck, state police said, and the road was dry.

On Saturday night, a 19-year-old died and two others were injured in a wreck in Earle.

Tameris Woods of West Memphis was driving a Nissan Altima east on U.S. 64 around 11 p.m. when the vehicle veered off the road and struck a culvert, according to a separate preliminary report.

Woods died, and a 23-year-old from Memphis and an 18-year-old from Marion were injured, the report states.

At least 407 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT