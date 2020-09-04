3 shot dead in separate events

Three separate shootings in a three-hour span Thursday afternoon claimed the lives of three men and ratcheted up Pine Bluff's homicide count to 21 this year.

According to a news release from the Police Department, about 2 p.m. police answered a reported-shooting call at 3101 Lilac St. and found 69-year-old Horace Harrington outside the residence. Harrington was pronounced dead by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley.

Less than three hours later, at 4:40 p.m., police responded to another reported shooting in the area of West 17th Avenue and South Elm Street and found an unidentified 17-year-old male lying in front of a residence. Kelley pronounced the teenager dead at the scene of gunshot wounds.

In that incident, a second unidentified male was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds, the news release said.

Just 20 minutes later, at 5 p.m., police responded to 25 Needles Drive after another shooting incident was reported. There they found 20-year-old Kavon Mitchell of Pine Bluff in front of the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the release said.

Mitchell was taken to Jefferson County Medical Center, where he later died of his wounds.

Police said they have no suspects or motive in any of the incidents and all are under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or Dispatch at (870) 541-5300. A reward is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects, the news release said, and information may also be shared via Facebook at this link: www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/.