Greenwood coach a winner in debut

FORT SMITH -- For Chris Young, it was a successful debut as Greenwood head coach.

The Bulldogs exploded for 42 first-half points and cruised past Fort Smith Southside 42-3 at Rowland Stadium.

Young, who has been a long time assistant for Rick Jones at Greenwood, watched as his team seized control of the game from the opening kickoff. Caden Brown took the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown 13 seconds into the game.

"That set the tone for the night," Young said. "We have a guy that can run and we made them pay for kicking it deep. It was a great start and it went on from there."

It was also the debut of LD Richmond as Bulldog quarterback and he did not disappoint. The senior was 19-of-25 passing for 184 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"He was efficient tonight," Young said. "We have some guys who can go get the ball. It builds confidence when you make those plays. It's contagious when one guy plays well it spreads to the other receivers."

The win also gave Greenwood its ninth consecutive win over its Sebastian County rival.

"They have been a great football program for a long time and they know what they are doing," Kim Dameron, first-year Mavericks coach said. "They know how to win. For us, (Greenwood's) the goal – to get this program to compete on a high level against them and the school across town. It's not going to happen overnight.

"We are not going to be deterred. We will continue to fight. We're going to continue to try to get better every day."

The Bulldogs compiled 250 total yards of offense in the first half in scoring four touchdowns. Greenwood finished the game with 315 total yards.

The defense also added a score on the final play of the first half. Connor Marvin tipped then took a pass away from a Mavericks receiver at the Bulldog 15, got a great block from Hayden Wells at the Southside 40 and scored with no time left on the clock.

The pick-six gave the Bulldogs a 42-3 halftime lead.

The Bulldog defense also had a solid opening-game performance, allowing three first downs and 65 total yards in the first half. Greenwood allowed just four first downs and 75 yards for the game.

"Our defensive mentality was great," Young added. "We give them the ball deep and we stuff them and hold them to a field goal. When we muffed those punts, they go right back on the field. The defense did not complain or make excuses. The went out there and got the job done."

After Brown's kickoff return, Greenwood's offense went to work after the defense forced a punt. The Bulldogs marched 50 yards in 10 plays, capped by Hunter Wilkinson's 5-yard run for a 14-0 lead with 8:11 left in the first quarter.

Richmond got his first touchdown toss of the season on a 14-yard pass to Luke Brewer late in the first quarter for a 21-0 lead. That drive was setup by a 36-yard punt return by Jayden Jansa.

Southside would get on the board early in the second quarter on a 22-yard field goal by Issac Banda.

Greenwood hosts Northside while Southside travels to Russellville next week.