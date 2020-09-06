Little Rock police: 4 shot at River Market pavilion

At least four people, including three minors, were wounded by gunfire around 11 p.m. Saturday in the River Market of downtown Little Rock, according to a police report.

The report states an officer heard "several" gunshots at the River Market pavilion and found Aerian Jackson, 22, of Little Rock lying on the ground suffering from two wounds to his upper right chest and lower right forearm.

Witnesses told police they saw a skinny black male wearing a red or white Nike shirt reach into a fanny pack, pull out a gun and begin shooting. The gunman stood about 5 foot 6, weighed around 120 pounds and had wavy black hair, according to the report. Jackson and the witnesses said they did not know the shooter and did not believe Jackson was his intended target, the report states.

Around 11:20 p.m., police were notified that three more shooting victims had arrived at Arkansas Children's Hospital. The three girls — ages 12, 16 and 17 — were wounded in the River Market shooting, according to the report.

The girls told police they were walking in the River Market when they heard gunshots and realized they had been hit, the report states. One girl was shot in her left hip; one was shot in in her left arm; and one was shot in her right calf, according to the report.

The report states that all victims are in stable condition. The shooter has not been identified.