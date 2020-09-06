State reports 687 new covid-19 cases Sunday, 12 more deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Arkansas reported 687 new covid-19 cases on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Just 10 of the new cases were reportedly from correctional facilities. Twelve additional deaths raised the state's overall toll to 894.

"Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, we just have to work together as Arkansans to live life, be safe & wear a mask," Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

Arkansas' cumulative number of coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic reached 65,377 on Sunday.

The number of new cases reported on Sunday was higher than the report from the day before, when 515 new cases were reported.

Arkansas hit a single-day record in terms of new cases on Friday, with 1,094, though that day also saw a record number of polymerase chain reaction tests performed in the state, with more than 11,250 tests.

On Sunday, active cases rose by 348, from 5,840 to 6,188, according to the Health Department.

Results from 5,923 tests were reported on Saturday.

The number of people who are reported recovered from the virus increased by 327 on Sunday, for a total of 58,295 recoveries.