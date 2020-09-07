Police Beat

Man said to face

four felony counts

North Little Rock police on Sunday morning arrested Christopher Neal, 49, on four felony charges -- theft by receiving, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance -- after he was seen driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Cabot, according to an arrest report.

According to the report, Neal, of North Little Rock, was found to have outstanding warrants and was taken into custody. During the arrest at 115 W. Pershing St., police found a set of metal knuckles in his right rear pocket, the arrest report said.

He did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Sunday evening.

Woman is charged

in roadside uproar

Sherwood police on Saturday arrested Donna Marie Turner, 34, at a Circle K located on Country Club Road on misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental operations and disorderly conduct after officers responded to a report of a woman yelling on the side of the road, according to an arrest report.

During the arrest, Turner gave police a false name and had a glass pipe with residue in her possession, police reported. Once inside a patrol vehicle, Turner kicked at an officer's window and began to bang her head against the cage, according to the report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

She did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Sunday evening.

Police report arrest

after vehicle chase

Sherwood police on Saturday afternoon reported arresting Troivarius Dante Walker, 19, of Jacksonville on seven misdemeanor charges including fleeing, reckless driving, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while intoxicated after he fled when officers attempted to stop his vehicle for speeding.

Police reported that during the pursuit through Sherwood, in which Walker was said to have driven at speeds over 90 mph, he threw marijuana out of the vehicle. The marijuana was later recovered, police said.

Walker was arrested at the intersection of Indianhead and Shoshoni drives in Sherwood, police said.

He did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Sunday evening.

Officers arrest man

at NLR laundromat

North Little Rock police on Sunday morning arrested 37-year-old Jonathan Dewayne Jackson on felony charges of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was found to have an active warrant and was searched, with police finding what appeared to be a glass pipe and a bag of cocaine or meth, according to an arrest report.

Jackson, of North Little Rock, was arrested at a laundromat located at 3804 Camp Robinson Road after police responded to a report of harassment, the report said. When police arrived, an individual complained that Jackson was trespassing and was told that police would issue him a warning, according to the report.

He did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Sunday evening.