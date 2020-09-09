Inmate found dead in Washington County Detention Center

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville police have been asked to investigate the death of an inmate of the Washington County Detention Center who was found dead in his cell Saturday night.

The Sheriff's Office says the death is an apparent suicide.

Junior Latdrik, 26, of Fayetteville was found hanging from a bed rail in his cell at 8:35 p.m. Saturday by a deputy who was dispensing medication to detainees. Deputies and on-site medical personnel administered CPR. Central Emergency Medical Services and Fayetteville's Fire Department arrived and continued resuscitation efforts, but Latdrik was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Latdrik was alone in a cell at the time of his death. A review of video surveillance showed a deputy cleaning the floor and speaking with Latdrik around 7:29 p.m. A jail check was done between 8:10 and 8:12 p.m. and Latdrik was visually checked and found to be present, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said Latdrik hadn't been on suicide watch prior to his death. Cantrell said Latdrik was placed in administrative segregation Aug. 15 after he said he was afraid of other detainees in the pod he was assigned to.

The Sheriff's Office asked the Fayetteville Police Department to investigate the death. The Sheriff's Office will do an internal review to determine whether policies and procedures were followed. Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday afternoon there was no information to release about the investigation at this time.

Latdrik was booked into the jail July 6 in connection with a felony failure to appear warrant for a Springdale Police Department arrest for breaking or entering, and two other misdemeanor failure to appear warrants, according to information from the Sheriff's Office. He was being held on $75,000 bond.

According to information from the Sheriff's Office, the most recent death in the jail prior to Latdrik's death was on Aug. 27, 2019, when Luis Cobos-Cenobio was strangled in his cell. Dekota James Harvey, Cobos-Cenobio's cellmate, was charged with capital murder in connection with his death.