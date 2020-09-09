Jones calls for 'grace' in social-justice protests

Jerry Jones, left, and Eugenia Jones attend the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian on Island Gardens in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami , Fla. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

FRISCO, Texas -- While Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seemingly tacitly approving his players right to kneel in protest for social justice during the national anthem, he continues to acknowledge his personal reservations.

Jones said he is concerned about upset fans turning off the Cowboys if they believe the players are disrespecting the flag and nation.

He said on his radio show on 105.3-FM, The Fan on Tuesday that he believes it's a bigger issue with Cowboys fans than with fans of any other team.

"That is a huge issue. Huge," Jones said. "You know by just the nature of the way that I run the team how much I appreciate the interest that's in the Dallas Cowboys. I'm very sensitive to that. That's exactly why I have said that I want our players to be very sensitive to just how important it is to the majority of our fans, more than any other team, the majority of our fans are sensitive in recognizing what this great country is and what this flag stands for.

"Everybody knows where I stand. And there's no equivocation there at all."

And Jones made it clear that if any Cowboys player decides to protest, they will do so with that sensitivity in mind.

Jones wants the fans to support players with their cause of fighting for social justice. He wants the players to show grace in their protest and not upset people whose support they are seeking.

"I want everybody to understand that if any player that is standing out there has a serious, serious, serious awareness of the kind of sensitivity there is there and they ask for help with that in mind," Jones said. "In a way that you would ask for help, it's not good to be obstreperous or anything if you're asking people to see it through your eyes and see it in your way. It's important to show [that] kind of grace."

Jones believes the players and fans can come together and show grace with each other to achieve a common goal and for the greater good.

He believes the visibility of the Cowboys can help in that endeavor.

"It's all about trying hard to move the ball forward to see where the other guy is coming from," Jones said. "Not necessarily to agree, but to see where he is coming from. I hope the Dallas Cowboys can be a part of that just because that's of interest in what we're talking about this morning."

No Cowboys player has ever taken a knee during the national anthem.

Jones has previously prohibited them from doing so, saying they must stand with "toes on the line" or not play.

But defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford said last week that the players have been given "the green light" to express themselves in how they want to protest against social injustice.

Quarterback Dak Prescott said he wanted the players to have individual freedom to protest or not protest. Coach Mike McCarthy co-signed with Prescott and said that it's what the team was going to do.

Defensive tackle Dontari Poe is the only Cowboys player who has openly said he plans to kneel.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott was unequivocal on the Pro Football Talk podcast Tuesday in saying some Cowboys will take a knee before Sunday's season opener against the Rams in Los Angeles.

"I think we're going to have guys kneeling, we're going to have guys standing, and the biggest thing is that we're all supporting each other," Elliott said. "We're all supporting each other and that's what's going to bring us all together."

Elliott doesn't expect any push back from Jones as game draws near.

"I think everyone in the locker room feels that we're going to get support from ownership, coaching staff and from each other. I think everyone is going to feel free to express themselves however they choose to," Elliott said.

Jones wants it done with grace and sensitivity.

"I would expect the Cowboys to show great sensitivity," Jones said. "And I hope fans will receive it, however each individual presents it. I hope they receive it as a genuine ask for help. In our society, we got some things we need to address."