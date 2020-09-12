Schools report covid-19 cases; Washington County sees jump in cases

Amanda Shirron, A.P.R.N. with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest Regional Campus, collects information Thursday during a drive-through covid-19 testing clinic on the university campus in Fayetteville. The testing was free and available to ages 16 and older. Bilingual translators were on site for Marshallese and Spanish speaking participants. Check out nwaonline.com/200911Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The four largest school districts in Northwest Arkansas reported 38 new covid-19 cases among students, staff and faculty within the past week.

Rogers Public Schools has had 37 cumulative cases, an increase of 10 from the past week, and had 231 people in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.

The Springdale district has had 39 cases, an increase of 14, according to the district's website.

The districts' data include students, staff and faculty.

Bentonville's School District had 26 cumulative covid-19 cases, an increase of seven within a week, according to the district's website. The district had 236 students and 14 faculty or staff members who were quarantined and unable to attend school.

The Fayetteville district has had 12 students and three staff or faculty members test positive for the virus. That's six more students and one more staff or faculty member within the past week. Fifty-one staff and/or faculty and 133 students were in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.

Washington County had a cumulative 7,935 cases, including 803 active cases as of 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. That is an increase of 422 active cases in the past week.

The University of Arkansas reported it had 218 new cases from Monday through Thursday. The university had 722 active cases as of Friday, according to its website.

Benton County had a cumulative 5,752 cases, including 300 active cases, as of 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Health Department. Benton County's active cases increased by 11.

A total of 68,209 covid-19 have been performed among Benton County residents, while a total of 71,333 tests have been performed among Washington County residents, according to the department.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had 22 patients in covid-19 units as of Thursday, according to a statement from the region's largest health care organizations by Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman at Mercy Health System.

Twenty-nine patients in the region were on ventilators. The number includes patients with and without covid-19, according to the statement.

State officials frequently remind residents anyone can get tested at the Benton or Washington county health units.

Most other testing sites in Northwest Arkansas have been prioritizing people who have covid-19 symptoms amid concerns about the availability of testing material since early July, according to a joint statement from Arkansas Children's Northwest, Community Clinic, Mercy Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Health, UAMS Northwest, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and Washington Regional Medical Center.

Community Clinic, which has three coronavirus screening sites in Northwest Arkansas, collected 17,389 specimens from people from March 30 through Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager for Community Clinic. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before coming to a clinic.

The state Health Department began testing May 18 at county health units. The Washington County health units collected 15,645 specimens, and the Benton County health units collected 7,081 as of Thursday, according to the department.

Washington Regional Health System collected 16,280 specimens to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday at its screening clinics, according to Cynthia Crowder, spokeswoman. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before going to the clinics.

Specimens to be tested for covid-19 are collected via nasal and mouth swabs.