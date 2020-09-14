Clinton School dean to retire at end of school year

Skip Rutherford, dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, will retire at the end of the school year.

Rutherford submitted his notice of retirement in a letter to University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt on Monday morning. He called his job a “privilege” and those he’s taught, worked with and associated with “outstanding.”

“It has been personally special being part of the nation’s first master of public service program founded by President Clinton and inaugurated by Founding Dean David Pryor,” Rutherford, 70, wrote in his letter. “But since higher education is always a work in progress, I also believe the best for the Clinton School is yet to be.”

The Clinton School, home to 79 students this fall, opened in 2004 alongside the Clinton Presidential Center in downtown Little Rock. It offers a master’s degree in public service, and students perform local and global service projects as a part of their degree program.

[DOCUMENT: Rutherford's retirement letter » arkansasonline.com/914csps/]

The school also hosts free, open-to-the-public forums and lectures from speakers from across the globe.

Former University of Arkansas System President B. Alan Sugg appointed Rutherford dean of the school in 2006.

“When I reflect on the Clinton School experience, the highlights are many but none more meaningful than the ongoing successes of our graduates and the immediate, short term and long term outcomes of over 1,100 community based field service projects.”

Rutherford earned a salary of $189,000 during the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Skip Rutherford, Dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, teaches his class Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020 in Little Rock in an are outside the school using a mega phone to be heard. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

CORRECTION: The Arkansas Division of Higher Education provided information on Skip Rutherford's salary. An earlier version of this story incorrectly named the division.