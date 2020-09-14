State police: 2 dead in Fulton County collision

Two Arkansas men died after a head-on collision this weekend in rural Fulton County, state police reported.

William Hobbs, 79, of Ash Flat was driving a Chevrolet Blazer west on U.S. 62 around 8 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle crossed the centerline, a preliminary report states.

Hobbs's vehicle struck a Ford Escape, traveling east, the report states. The front-to-front collision killed Hobbs, and 68-year-old Terry Carr of Manila, who was in the Escape, according to the report.

The report states weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.