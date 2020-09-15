Police investigate death in Fort Smith

Fort Smith police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found Monday night, the department announced.

Officers responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of North 32nd Street to an "unknown trouble" call, according to a news release by the department. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim dead.

The department's Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene Monday night to begin an investigation, the release states.

Neither the victim's identity, nor his manner of death was immediately released Monday.