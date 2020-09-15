Police investigate death in Fort Smith

Police tape
Fort Smith police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found Monday night, the department announced.
Officers responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of North 32nd Street to an "unknown trouble" call, according to a news release by the department. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim dead.
The department's Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene Monday night to begin an investigation, the release states.
Neither the victim's identity, nor his manner of death was immediately released Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.