Benefits With Friends: Souls Harbor sets benefits

A duet of benefits are set for Souls Harbor NWA -- an online gala Sept. 24 and the third annual Soul Ride on Oct. 3.

The nonprofit organization "is a faith-based transitional living facility dedicated to meeting the needs of homeless men with dignity and respect for each individual. Structured programs encourage positive life changes with a focus on spiritual growth, continuing education, sustainable employment and life management (including recovery from substance abuse). Together, men can find a new way of life and restoration as productive members of the community."

The online gala will begin at noon on Facebook at soulsharbornwa. Organizers say online guests will have the opportunity to learn more about the impact Souls Harbor is making and how they can help.

For the Soul Ride, the group is partnering with Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry NWA Chapter for a day that will include barbecue smoked on-site by Cowboy Catering, family activities, live music, games, raffles and a silent auction.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Souls Harbor in Rogers with the bikes setting out from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Registration is $25 for individual riders and $35 for couple riders.

