Store sells $2M ticket; winner awaited

Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket at Ma Food Mart, 3100 S. Hazel St. at Pine Bluff, is holding a ticket worth $2 million.

As of Wednesday morning, the winner had not come forward to claim the prize. The winner has 180 days from Sept. 5 to do so, according to a news release Wednesday from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The person bought the ticket for the Sept. 5 drawing. The winning numbers were 15, 21, 22, 27 and 47 and the Powerball was 7.

“The winner had all five white ball numbers for a $1 million prize – and only lacked having the Powerball number or would have won the estimated $66 million jackpot. However, because he or she paid an additional dollar for the Power Play, which was 2 for that drawing, the prize increased to $2 million,” according to the release.

Pine Bluff seems to be a lucky city for lottery winners, said Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery director.

“Another person won $2 million playing Mega Millions on Jan. 29, 2019,” Hagler said. “That ticket was purchased at the Super Stop, 3000 E. Harding Ave.in Pine Bluff. This recent Pine Bluff $2 million winner makes the 74th lottery-made millionaire in Arkansas.”

Ma Food Mart will receive $20,000 in commission for selling the $2 million ticket when the winner claims the prize, according to the release.